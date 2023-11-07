Tiger Woods announces name of TGL team he’ll own and play for

Tiger Woods will lead the ownership group of the sixth and final TGL team, officials with the made-for-television league announced Tuesday.

Jupiter Links Golf Club will begin play in January when the league begins its inaugural season at a custom-built arena in South Florida that will feature a simulator which is about 20 times larger than a standard simulator and a “green zone” that will allow a variety of shots to an adjustable putting surface.

“Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world,” said Woods, who co-founded the league with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.

Woods’ TGR Ventures will be co-owners of Jupiter Links GC along with David Blitzer, who founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and is co-owner of MLB’s Cleveland Guardians and the NFL’s Washington Commanders as well as investments in Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League.

The five other teams include ownership groups in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. Boston Commons Golf is the only TGL team with a complete roster of McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.

Woods is the only player, thus far, announced for Jupiter Links GC.

The first TGL season will include 15 matches with the top 4 teams advancing to the playoffs.