Tiger Woods set to address media Wednesday at Genesis Invitational
Published February 14, 2024 10:15 AM
Tiger Woods will address the media Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational.
Woods’ presser is scheduled to follow his 18-hole pro-am round at Riviera Country Club, which begins at 11:30 a.m. ET. An estimated start time for the media session is 4:30 p.m. ET.
Among the topics expected to be discussed:
• The state of Woods’ game and body
• The recent SSG deal and Woods’ role as player director
• Woods’ new caddie
• Woods’ new threads
Check back for more once the presser begins...