Tiger Woods set to address media Wednesday at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods will address the media Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods’ presser is scheduled to follow his 18-hole pro-am round at Riviera Country Club, which begins at 11:30 a.m. ET. An estimated start time for the media session is 4:30 p.m. ET.

Among the topics expected to be discussed:

• The state of Woods’ game and body

• The recent SSG deal and Woods’ role as player director

• Woods’ new caddie

• Woods’ new threads

