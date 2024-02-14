 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar season finale moving to Nashville Superspeedway oval from downtown street course
Iowa v Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spagnolaconsideration_v2_240214.jpg
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
nbc_pft_purdyaiyukv2_240214.jpg
Analyzing Purdy’s decision-making late in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_nfldynasties_240214.jpg
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar season finale moving to Nashville Superspeedway oval from downtown street course
Iowa v Nebraska
How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_spagnolaconsideration_v2_240214.jpg
Spags deserves HC opportunities after KC’s success
nbc_pft_purdyaiyukv2_240214.jpg
Analyzing Purdy’s decision-making late in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_nfldynasties_240214.jpg
Debating most dominant dynasties in NFL history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tiger Woods set to address media Wednesday at Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 14, 2024 10:15 AM

Tiger Woods will address the media Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational.

Woods’ presser is scheduled to follow his 18-hole pro-am round at Riviera Country Club, which begins at 11:30 a.m. ET. An estimated start time for the media session is 4:30 p.m. ET.

Among the topics expected to be discussed:

• The state of Woods’ game and body
• The recent SSG deal and Woods’ role as player director
• Woods’ new caddie
• Woods’ new threads

Check back for more once the presser begins...