Tiger Woods practices Sunday at Augusta National, ahead of Masters Tournament week

While Tiger Woods never declared he was going to return to action at the Masters Tournament, he made it official on Sunday ahead of tournament week by showing up for some practice.

The Masters’ X (formerly Twitter) account posted images of Woods at Augusta National, sporting his Sun Day Red brand.

Woods has only played one PGA Tour event this year, making it 24 holes at the Genesis Invitational before withdrawing because of illness. The five-time Masters champion withdrew prior to Sunday play at last year’s edition, because of injury, and then had surgery on his right ankle.

He is scheduled to address the media at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.