NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
William Byron wins Sunday's Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship
South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball
South Carolina finishes off perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75

GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
nbc_cyc_parisroublaix_240407.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
nbc_pl_plupdate_updated_240407.jpg
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Tiger Woods practices Sunday at Augusta National, ahead of Masters Tournament week

  
Published April 7, 2024 05:26 PM

While Tiger Woods never declared he was going to return to action at the Masters Tournament, he made it official on Sunday ahead of tournament week by showing up for some practice.

The Masters’ X (formerly Twitter) account posted images of Woods at Augusta National, sporting his Sun Day Red brand.

Woods has only played one PGA Tour event this year, making it 24 holes at the Genesis Invitational before withdrawing because of illness. The five-time Masters champion withdrew prior to Sunday play at last year’s edition, because of injury, and then had surgery on his right ankle.

He is scheduled to address the media at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.