Tommy Fleetwood among those who will miss API cut after 10 on par-5 sixth

  
Published March 8, 2024 02:00 PM

Only a handful of players will miss the cut in the 69-player field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Count Tommy Fleetwood among those who won’t be around for the weekend in Orlando, Florida.

The Englishman began the day at 1 over par and seven shots off the lead, and he quickly started to sink on Friday with bogeys on three of his first five holes. And then he sunk at the sixth. Three times, actually.

Fleetwood hit three approach shots from the fairway into the water at the par 5, on his way to a quintuple-bogey 10.

fleetwood6.jpg

PGA Tour

After bogeys at Nos. 9 and 11, Fleetwood was 10 over par for the round. He managed to made an eagle (par-5 12th) and two birdies coming in, but also added a couple of bogeys, including one at the last for an 8-over 80.

Fleetwood finished 36 holes at 9 over par, well out the projected cut line, which included the top 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Shane Lowry was out front at 8 under when Fleetwood finished. It’s onward to TPC Sawgrass and next week’s Players Championship for the world No. 12.