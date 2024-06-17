 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
U.S. Open - Final Round
After ‘probably the toughest’ day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Results
Ascot Races
How to watch the Royal Ascot: TV, Live stream information, dates, schedule, and more
U.S. Open - Final Round
After ‘probably the toughest’ day of his career, Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_baz_240617.jpg
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
nbc_yahoo_djherz_240617.jpg
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
nbc_yahoo_mccarthy_240616.jpg
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travelers Championship field update: Rory McIlroy out; field down to 71

  
Published June 17, 2024 07:00 PM
Chamblee, McGinley debate cause of Rory's drought
June 16, 2024 08:51 PM
Brandel Chamblee thinks Rory McIlroy has failed to win a major since 2014 because his swing isn't as good as it used to be. Paul McGinley thinks the drought is due to something more mental. They debate on Live From.

Rory McIlroy, coming off a difficult loss at the U.S. Open, withdrew Monday from the Travelers Championship.

He was not replaced in the field, which now stands at 71 players.

Here’s a look at the initial field list as released by the Tour Monday morning for the event at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. All players, save for McIlroy, are still competing.