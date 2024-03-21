 Skip navigation
Two-time major winner So Yeon Ryu set to retire after Chevron Championship

  
Published March 21, 2024 10:32 AM

So Yeon Ryu announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she plans to retire after this year’s Chevron Championship.

Ryu, 33, is a six-time LPGA Tour winner, including the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2017 Chevron (then known as the ANA Inspiration).

Ryu shared in a hand-written note:

“After deciding to retire, I spent much time looking back on my career. So many memories came flooding back, and I felt so many emotions. But the more I thought about it, the more I was thankful for so many things. I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it. I am not going to lie; I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all. And more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received from all of you throughout my career.”

Immediate commenters on her post included Annika Sorenstam, Ai Miyazato, Jessica and Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Paula Creamer.

The 2012 Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year, Ryu won Player of the Year honors in 2017 and was ranked world No. 1 that year. She has not made a start in ’24.