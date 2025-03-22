 Skip navigation
Valspar Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort

  
Published March 21, 2025 08:47 PM

The Valspar Championship continues Saturday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Here’s a look at the full pairings and tee times for the third round in Palm Harbor, Florida:

Time
TeePlayers
7:30 AM
EDT		1

Neal Shipley

Mason Andersen

7:39 AM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Steven Fisk

7:48 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Adam Scott

7:57 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Matti Schmid

8:06 AM
EDT		1

Antoine Rozner

Will Chandler

8:15 AM
EDT		1

Brandt Snedeker

Jesper Svensson

8:24 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Mackenzie Hughes

8:33 AM
EDT		1

Rafael Campos

John Pak

8:42 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Eric Cole

8:51 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Gerard

Braden Thornberry

9:05 AM
EDT		1

Matt McCarty

Luke Clanton
(a)

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

9:25 AM
EDT		1

Nate Lashley

Luke List

9:35 AM
EDT		1

C.T. Pan

Kaito Onishi

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Thomas Detry

Tommy Fleetwood

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Ryan Fox

Stephan Jaeger

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Kevin Kisner

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Sami Valimaki

Seamus Power

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Baddeley

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Gary Woodland

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Kris Ventura

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Henrik Norlander

Max McGreevy

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

David Lipsky

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Glover

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Sam Ryder

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Joe Highsmith

Beau Hossler

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Nico Echavarria

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Keith Mitchell

Sepp Straka

12:35 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Mac Meissner

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Sam Stevens

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Emiliano Grillo

Victor Perez

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Harry Hall

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Jeremy Paul

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Kevin Velo

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Byeong Hun An

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Viktor Hovland