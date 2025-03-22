Valspar Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
The Valspar Championship continues Saturday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Here’s a look at the full pairings and tee times for the third round in Palm Harbor, Florida:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:30 AM
EDT
|1
Neal Shipley
Mason Andersen
|7:39 AM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Steven Fisk
|7:48 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Adam Scott
|7:57 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Matti Schmid
|8:06 AM
EDT
|1
Antoine Rozner
Will Chandler
|8:15 AM
EDT
|1
Brandt Snedeker
Jesper Svensson
|8:24 AM
EDT
|1
Camilo Villegas
Mackenzie Hughes
|8:33 AM
EDT
|1
Rafael Campos
John Pak
|8:42 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Eric Cole
|8:51 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Braden Thornberry
|9:05 AM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Luke Clanton
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Nate Lashley
Luke List
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
C.T. Pan
Kaito Onishi
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Thomas Detry
Tommy Fleetwood
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Fox
Stephan Jaeger
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Phillips
Kevin Kisner
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Noah Goodwin
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Sami Valimaki
Seamus Power
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Baddeley
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Matthieu Pavon
Gary Woodland
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Kris Ventura
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Henrik Norlander
Max McGreevy
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Andrew Novak
David Lipsky
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Lucas Glover
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Sam Ryder
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Joe Highsmith
Beau Hossler
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Nico Echavarria
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Tom Kim
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Keith Mitchell
Sepp Straka
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Mac Meissner
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Corey Conners
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Sam Stevens
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Emiliano Grillo
Victor Perez
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Harry Hall
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Jeremy Paul
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Kevin Velo
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Byeong Hun An
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Viktor Hovland