 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Full-field tee times for Round 2 of the LPGA Drive On Championship
LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Tied with Nelly, Lydia eyeing back-to-back wins and LPGA HOF
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Full-field tee times for Round 2 of the LPGA Drive On Championship
LPGA Drive On Championship - Round One
Tied with Nelly, Lydia eyeing back-to-back wins and LPGA HOF
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
nbc_golf_pga_pavonint_240125.jpg
Pavon living his dream at Torrey Pines
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch: Hideki Matsuyama makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

  
Published January 25, 2024 06:41 PM

Making his 247th PGA Tour start, Hideki Matsuyama finally got his first ace.

Matsuyama made a hole-in-one Thursday on the 165-yard, par-3 eighth at Torrey Pines’ South Course in Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open.

For he’s done in professional golf, including winning the 2021 Masters Tournament, that was the 31-year-old Japanese star’s first 1 on Tour.

Matsuyama finished with three birdies to go along with four bogeys — and that eagle — for a 1-under 71 to reach 7 under, five off the lead through 36 holes.