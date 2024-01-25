Watch: Hideki Matsuyama makes first hole-in-one on PGA Tour

Making his 247th PGA Tour start, Hideki Matsuyama finally got his first ace.

Matsuyama made a hole-in-one Thursday on the 165-yard, par-3 eighth at Torrey Pines’ South Course in Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open.

For he’s done in professional golf, including winning the 2021 Masters Tournament, that was the 31-year-old Japanese star’s first 1 on Tour.

Matsuyama finished with three birdies to go along with four bogeys — and that eagle — for a 1-under 71 to reach 7 under, five off the lead through 36 holes.