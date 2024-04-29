Watch: Rory McIlroy belts out Journey song in post-win karaoke

Queen at Live Aid 1985.

Metallica at Woodstock 1969.

The Beatles on the rooftop of Apple Corp in London in 1969.

OK, so Rory McIlroy singing karaoke inside a concert tent at TPC Louisiana on Sunday night following he and Shane Lowry’s win at the Zurich Classic won’t be confused for some of the most iconic rock shows of all-time. But McIlroy’s rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” while Lowry downed a beer onstage was still quite the scene when it comes to celebrations on the PGA Tour.

This is not a drill. Rory McIlroy singing Don't Stop Believing pic.twitter.com/y5PkEDoqo4 — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) April 28, 2024

Typically, winners go through their post-win obligations and then take off for home – or the next Tour stop. McIlroy, however, decided he wouldn’t leave New Orleans without grabbing a mic and belting out one of the most popular anthems in history.

Oh, and he chugged a beer, too.