Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
JM Eagle LA Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and Co. earned
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Denny Hamlin: ‘I think there’s been worse drivers win a championship than me’
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Hannah Green successfully defends title at JM Eagle LA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryandlowryreax_240428.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry end Zurich Classic in ‘great style’
nbc_golf_hannahgreeninterview_240428.jpg
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch: Rory McIlroy belts out Journey song in post-win karaoke

  
Published April 28, 2024 09:14 PM

Queen at Live Aid 1985.

Metallica at Woodstock 1969.

The Beatles on the rooftop of Apple Corp in London in 1969.

OK, so Rory McIlroy singing karaoke inside a concert tent at TPC Louisiana on Sunday night following he and Shane Lowry’s win at the Zurich Classic won’t be confused for some of the most iconic rock shows of all-time. But McIlroy’s rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” while Lowry downed a beer onstage was still quite the scene when it comes to celebrations on the PGA Tour.

Typically, winners go through their post-win obligations and then take off for home – or the next Tour stop. McIlroy, however, decided he wouldn’t leave New Orleans without grabbing a mic and belting out one of the most popular anthems in history.

Oh, and he chugged a beer, too.