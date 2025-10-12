 Skip navigation
With a chance at 58, Matt McCarty settles for 60 in Japan after one wayward swing

  
Published October 12, 2025 08:38 AM
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Matt McCarty shot the best score of his young PGA Tour career and was never more disappointed.

McCarty reached his final hole Sunday at the Baycurrent Classic with a chance at 58 to tie the 18-hole record on the PGA Tour. One swing ended those hopes. He hit it into the trees, couldn’t find it and had to make a 15-foot putt for bogey and a 60.

“One swing away from a 58,” McCarty said. “It’s a tough way to finish a really good day.”

Jim Furyk set the PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016. There have been 14 other rounds at 59, most recently by Jake Knapp in the Cognizant Classic earlier this year.

McCarty started on No. 10 at Yokohama Country Club, 13 shots out of the lead. He made four birdies on the back nine, and then made birdie on every hole on the front nine until reaching the 409-yard ninth hole, which bends sharply left.

“I was a little tight and tried to guide it too much,” McCarty said. “I thought I had a chance around the corner.”

He figures it hit a tree and kicked left into a forest. McCarty took the penalty, hit his third shot from tee and and did well to make bogey.

“It’s weird to play that well and come off the course feeling this this,” he said.