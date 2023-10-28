 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says
Maybank Championship - Round Three
Rose Zhang takes one-stroke, 54-hole lead at Maybank Championship
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
nbc_nas_martinsvillequalifyinghl_231027__890728.jpg
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zheng takes big lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur despite gusting winds

  
Published October 28, 2023 07:23 AM
Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship - Round Two

SHANGHAI, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 27: Sampson Yunhe Zheng of China plays on the 2nd hole during round two of the Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship at the Sheshan Golf Club on September 27, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Allsport Co./Getty Images)

Getty Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Sampson Zheng shot a 6-under 65 at Royal Melbourne on Saturday despite gusting winds to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Chinese player Zheng’s three-round total of 3-under 210 was the only score under par in the tournament which awards the winner an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur.

Zheng, who started the day six strokes behind and tied for 13th, set an amateur Composite Course record at Royal Melbourne.

Zheng broke the amateur record of 66 held by Michael Bonallack, whom the trophy is named after, for 55 years and matched earlier this week by New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori.

“I just kept myself really patient,” Zheng said. “I used the contours of the greens well. It felt like I was on a different golf course today. One of those days.”

Australian Billy Dowling shot 73 and was in second place at 1-over 214. Tied for third, five strokes behind Zheng, were first-round leader Kobori, who shot 74 Saturday, and second-round co-leader Ding Wenyi of China, who had a third-round 76.

“I said to my caddie that if anyone shot under par today that’s a really good round,” said Dowling. “Then he told me someone shot six or seven under. That’s probably the best round they’ve ever shot.”

Zheng had an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys on the Royal Melbourne composite course that was last used for international competition at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

One of Zheng’s birdies came on the 300-meter (330-yard) par-4 13th hole when he drove to just off the right of the green and two-putted for a three.

“To be able to shoot 65 like I did in the conditions like this today where everyone else is not having the best, it feels even more special,” Zheng said. “I just keep reminding myself the job’s not done and I have 18 holes to play tomorrow. I’m a little nervous but I’m feeling pretty good.”