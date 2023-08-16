2023 PGA of America Schedule
Rest of Year
|Date
|Tournament
|Champion
|Sep 01 - 02
|2023 PGA Tour Golf Championship
|-
|Sep 26 - 28
|2023 Junior Ryder Cup
|-
|Sep 25 - Oct 1
|2023 Ryder Cup
|-
|Oct 06 - 08
|2023 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship
|-
|Oct 24 - 29
|35th Senior PGA Professional Championship presented by Cadillac
|-
|Nov 06 - 10
|107th PGA Annual Meeting
|-
|Nov 11 - 12
|NCCGA Fall National Championship
|-
|Nov 13 - 15
|2023 PGA University Championship
|-
|Nov 14 - 19
|47th National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship
|-
|Dec 2023
|PGA Tournament Series presented by GolfPass
|-
|Dec 12 - 14
|2023 PGA National Club Championship - Women’s
|-
|Dec 17 - 19
|2023 PGA National Club Championship - Men’s
|-