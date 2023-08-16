 Skip navigation
2023 PGA Tour Champions Schedule

Rest of Year
Date Tournament Purse Champion
Aug 18 - 20 Shaw Charity Classic 2,400,000 Jerry Kelly
Aug 25 - 27 The Ally Challenge 2,200,000 Steve Stricker
Sep 08 - 10 Ascension Charity 2,000,000 Padraig Harrington
Sep 15 - 17 Sanford International 2,000,000 Steve Stricker
Sep 22 - 24 PURE Insurance Championship 2,300,000 Steve Flesch
Oct 06 - 08 Constellation FURYK & Friends 2,100,000 Steve Stricker
Oct 13 - 15 SAS Championship 2,100,000 Fred Couples
Oct 20 - 22 Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2,200,000 Steven Alker
Nov 03 - 05 TimberTech Championship 2,200,000 Bernhard Langer
Nov 09 - 12 Charles Schwab Cup Championship 3,000,000 Padraig Harrington
Dec 05 - 08 2024 PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament - Final Stage 200,000 Richard Green
Dec 07 - 10 World Champions Cup - -
Dec 14 - 17 PNC Championship 1,085,000 -