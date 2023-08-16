2023 PGA Tour Champions Schedule
Rest of Year
|Date
|Tournament
|Purse
|Champion
|Aug 18 - 20
|Shaw Charity Classic
|2,400,000
|Jerry Kelly
|Aug 25 - 27
|The Ally Challenge
|2,200,000
|Steve Stricker
|Sep 08 - 10
|Ascension Charity
|2,000,000
|Padraig Harrington
|Sep 15 - 17
|Sanford International
|2,000,000
|Steve Stricker
|Sep 22 - 24
|PURE Insurance Championship
|2,300,000
|Steve Flesch
|Oct 06 - 08
|Constellation FURYK & Friends
|2,100,000
|Steve Stricker
|Oct 13 - 15
|SAS Championship
|2,100,000
|Fred Couples
|Oct 20 - 22
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|2,200,000
|Steven Alker
|Nov 03 - 05
|TimberTech Championship
|2,200,000
|Bernhard Langer
|Nov 09 - 12
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|3,000,000
|Padraig Harrington
|Dec 05 - 08
|2024 PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament - Final Stage
|200,000
|Richard Green
|Dec 07 - 10
|World Champions Cup
|-
|-
|Dec 14 - 17
|PNC Championship
|1,085,000
|-