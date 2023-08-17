Sunshine Tour
Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his attack strategy in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and his comfort level at Olympia Fields.
Sahith Theegala’s shot from 167 yards out skips into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 14 at the BMW Championship.
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they’re most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is ‘irresponsible’ to speculate at this moment.
Tommy Fleetwood talks with Todd Lewis to discuss building on his consistency in search of his first PGA Tour victory. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.