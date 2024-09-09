 Skip navigation
Gaming wins Del Mar Futurity, giving Bob Baffert his 18th career victory in the race for 2-year-olds

  
Published September 9, 2024 12:46 PM
DEL MAR, Calif. — Gaming won the $300,000 Del Mar Futurity by 1 3/4 lengths, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his 18th career victory in the Grade 1 race for 2-year-olds.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Gaming ran seven furlongs in 1:23.02 and paid $9.80 to win. The colt earned a credit toward entry fees for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at the same seaside track north of San Diego in November.

“He relaxed well; he was a bit on his toes before the race so I kept him quiet,” Prat said. “Very straightforward, and leveled out nice. Bob just told me not to rush him and I thought I was in a good spot on my way around the corner.”

Gaming improved to 2-0 in his young career, with earnings of $225,000.

McKinzie Street was second and Citizen Bull, also trained by Baffert, finished third. The trainer’s third entry, Getaway Car, was fourth in the field of seven.