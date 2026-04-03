How to watch 2026 Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes: Schedule, TV/stream info for weekend horse racing

The Road to the 2026 Kentucky Derby continues this Saturday, April 4 with the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes — two key prep races offering qualifying points for “The Run for the Roses”, set to take place on May 2.

Saturday’s coverage, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Peacock, will feature those two races. Both events will award Kentucky Derby points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale.

Trainer Bob Baffert brings two top choices on the morning line in Potente and Cherokee Nation into the Santa Anita Derby, but the feel-good story could be trainer Mark Glatt, who could get in first Kentucky Derby starter less than two months after losing his wife to cardiac arrest. His horse, So Happy, will need a first or second place finish in order to get him an invite to the 2026 Run for the Roses.

In the Blue Grass Stakes, Brad Cox brings Further Ado, who is coming off a second place finish at the Tampa Bay Derby and looking to get more Kentucky Derby points at Keeneland. However, other horses will be looking to spoil his fun, including Cherie DeVaux’s hyped colt Reagan’s Honor, who will look to make some noise in his first graded stakes race.

See below for everything you need to know about the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes including additional information on how to live stream the event.

How to watch the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes:

When: Saturday, April 4

Saturday, April 4 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

Where are the Santa Anita Derby and Blue Grass Stakes?

The 2026 Santa Anita Derby (G1) will take place in Arcadia, California at Santa Anita Park, while the 2026 Blue Grass Stakes (G1) will be contested at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Who won the 2025 Santa Anita Derby?

Journalism showed his off his skills in last year’s Santa Anita Derby, completing the 1 1/8-mile distance in 1:49.56.

Journalism surges late to win Santa Anita Derby Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism, a 3-year-old colt trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by Umberto Rispoli, rallied to win the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday evening at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Who won the 2025 Blue Grass Stakes?

Burnham Square won the stacked 2025 Blue Grass Stakes, finishing with a time of 1:51.33.

Blue Grass Stakes 'lived up to' the hype In a race that featured the "most competitive field" of all Kentucky Derby prep races, Drew Dinsick looks at this year's Blue Grass Stakes and what the results mean for May's race at Churchill Downs.

When is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs. Coverage of the “Run for the Roses” will begin 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.

How does Kentucky Derby qualifying work?

The Road to the Kentucky Derby features three paths: the American Road, the Japan Road, and the European/Middle East Road. Prep races for the Derby begin in September and run through mid-April.

Horses that finish in the top five of these qualifying races earn points. The horses with the most total points on the American road earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Top point earners on both the Japan and European/Middle East roads will also be extended invites.

Here are the current standings for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

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