NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
Matt Araiza
Matt
Araiza
Punter Tommy Townsend leaves Chiefs for Texans
Now we know why the Chiefs signed punter Matt Araiza.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Matt Araiza
KC
Punter
#19
Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza
KC
Punter
#19
Jets holding workout with P Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza
KC
Punter
#19
Report: SDSU says ‘no findings’ against Araiza
Matt Araiza
KC
Punter
#19
Matt Araiza will not be charged
Matt Araiza
KC
Punter
#19
Matt Araiza will not punt in preseason finale
Chris Jones: I chase greatness, that won’t change with new contract
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Chiefs rework Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create $21.6 million in cap space
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Willie Gay headed to New Orleans on a one-year deal
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Chiefs to re-sign Deon Bush
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Chiefs agree to terms with TE Irv Smith Jr.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
