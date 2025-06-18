 Skip navigation
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Chiefs P Matt Araiza signed his exclusive rights tender

  
Published June 18, 2025 05:04 PM

Chiefs punter Matt Araiza is officially under contract for the 2025 season.

Araiza’s return wasn’t in much doubt once the Chiefs tendered him as a contract as an exclusive rights free agent early in the offseason, but it wasn’t formalized until Araiza signed that tender. The NFL’s daily transaction report for Wednesday shows that Araiza has done that.

Exclusive rights free agents aren’t permitted to negotiate with other clubs once they are tendered, so Araiza was not at risk of leaving the team unless the Chiefs pulled their offer.

Araiza was a Bills sixth-round pick in 2022, but was released ahead of the regular season after being sued for an alleged rape. Araiza signed with the Chiefs in 2024 after being dropped from the suit and had an average of 41.5 net yards per punt last year.