Big Ten men’s Bracketology: The Madness is already here

The Big Ten did not wait for March to get chaotic.

In the last week alone, we had Michigan State beating Maryland on a 60-footer as time expired, Michigan escaping Rutgers’ upset bid with a buzzer-beating three of its own and Minnesota dealing a blow to Nebraska’s tournament hopes with a 3-pointer in the final seconds in Lincoln. Entire seasons can swing on moments like these, and we had three in one conference in one week.

Now, there is only one more week left in the regular season – plenty of time to create more magical moments before postseason play tips off. Teams are still battling for seeding ahead of the Big Ten tournament, whether it is for one of the four double-byes or just to make the field in Indianapolis. That promises desperate, passionate basketball over the next seven days.

Here is where things currently stand when it comes to projected NCAA Tournament teams:

Michigan State Spartans

Projected seed: 2

This week’s schedule: at Iowa Thu., vs. Michigan Sun.

Things just keep getting better and better for the Spartans. After Tre Holloman’s miracle shot to sink Maryland and a solid home win over Wisconsin, the Spartans have beaten the other four best teams in the conference (along with Purdue and Michigan) in consecutive fashion. Michigan State is pulling away from the pack.

Wisconsin Badgers

Projected seed: 2

This week’s schedule: at Minnesota Wed., vs. Penn State Sat. (Peacock)

The loss to Michigan State was Wisconsin’s last true regular season test, so it will probably settle in around here entering the Big Ten tournament. Losing by nine in East Lansing is certainly nothing to scoff at, but it does introduce a touch of doubt in combination with the ugly showing late in that home loss to Oregon two Saturdays ago.

Purdue Boilermakers

Projected seed: 4

This week’s schedule: vs. Rutgers Tue. (Peacock), at Illinois Fri.

The Boilermakers finally got the monkey off their back, snapping a four-game losing streak by defeating UCLA at home Friday. It is hard to see the Boilermakers as anything below a top 16 team, but they will be challenged by two talented teams in Rutgers and Illinois this week.

Maryland Terrapins

Projected seed: 5

This week’s schedule: at Michigan Wed., vs. Northwestern Sat. (Peacock)

The Terrapins shook off that heart-breaking loss to Michigan State with a road win at Penn State behind 23 points from freshman phenom Derik Queen. Maryland, Purdue and Wisconsin all sit at 12-6 and tied for third in the conference. Only four teams get double-byes, so this week is going to get spicy.

Michigan Wolverines

Projected seed: 5

This week’s schedule: vs. Maryland Wed., at Michigan State Sun.

The Wolverines are 2-2 in their last four. The most recent two games saw a buzzer-beater needed to stave off a home loss to 14-15 Rutgers and a 20-point blowout loss at home to Illinois, who could not hang with good teams a week ago. The last time Michigan won a game by more than four points was Jan. 12 at home against Washington.

UCLA Bruins

Projected seed: 7

This week’s schedule: at Northwestern Mon., vs. USC Sat.

A road loss against a motivated Purdue squad was to be expected and UCLA’s only game of last week, so the Bruins do not move here. Playing at Northwestern, which has won three in a row, is more difficult than it may look, but then UCLA has the chance to potentially knock rival USC out of a Big Ten tournament slot.

Oregon Ducks

Projected seed: 7

This week’s schedule: vs. Indiana Tue., at Washington Sun.

The Ducks have definitely found their footing on this five-game win streak, although they benefitted from some good fortune to get road wins at Iowa and Wisconsin. Tuesday will be a huge day as Oregon hosts Indiana, with both teams looking to solidify their spots

Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected seed: 8

This week’s schedule: vs. Purdue Fri.

Illinois is about as trick-or-treat as teams come in major college basketball. A week ago, the Fighting Illini were coming off three losses by a combined 78 points. Now, they have won two in a row by 20 apiece, including a road demolition of the No. 2 team in the conference standings in Michigan. Maybe the finale at home against Purdue will tell us who Illinois really is.

Indiana Hoosiers

Projected seed: 11

This week’s schedule: at Oregon Tue., vs. Ohio State Sat.

The Hoosiers actually check in for the first time on this list ahead of two other teams by virtue of just how rough Nebraska and Ohio State have been recently. That being said, Indiana has won four of its last five, with victories over Michigan State and Purdue in that span. Wins against two current tournament teams to close the season would be a boon.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Seed: 11 (First Four)

This week’s schedule: at Ohio State Tue. (Peacock), vs. Iowa Sun.

The Cornhuskers have lost three in a row now. That last-second loss to Minnesota could sting badly if they lose either of these remaining games, especially considering Ohio State is one of the teams they are battling on the bubble.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected seed: 12 (First Four)

This week’s schedule: vs. Nebraska Tue. (Peacock), vs. at Indiana Sat.

The Buckeyes got back on track with a win at USC Wednesday, snapping a three-game losing streak. It cannot be overstated how big these remaining games are for Ohio State. Win both, and you get a feather in your cap that could make the difference on Selection Sunday. Lose both, and you probably need to make a major run in Indianapolis to find an NCAA Tournament spot.