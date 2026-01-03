Boopie Miller posts double-double as SMU beats No. 12 North Carolina 97-83 in its ACC opener

DALLAS — Boopie Miller had 27 points and 12 assists and SMU beat No. 12 North Carolina 97-83 on Saturday, giving the Mustangs their first win over a ranked team for second-year coach Andy Enfield.

Corey Washington added 23 points, while B.J. Edwards scored 15 points and had six assists for the Mustangs (12-2), who are in their second Atlantic Coast Conference season. Jaron Pierre had 13 points and Jaden Toombs 12.

After leading by nine points three times before the game was tied at halftime, SMU never trailed after the break in its ACC opener. The Mustangs shot 60% overall (36 of 60) and 52% (14 of 27) on 3-pointers.

Seth Trimble had 22 points for North Carolina (13-2, 1-1 ACC), which was off to its best start in more than 15 years. Henri Veesaar had 14 points, while freshman standout Caleb Wilson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Washington scored nine of SMU’s first 11 points after halftime, including two tiebreaking 3-pointers. That second 3 with 17:01 left snapped a 47-all tie and put SMU ahead to stay. In between those 3s, Wilson had picked off an alley-oop pass that the Tar Heels turned into a tying 3 of their own.

Miller, coming off his second triple-double of the season, made 10 of 13 field goals That included a 3-pointer from the right corner in front of the SMU bench with 14 1/2 minutes left when he made a step-back move that had Wilson loosing his balance and almost falling down.

SMU’s last win over a ranked team had been 85-83 over No. 6 Houston on Feb. 9, 2022.

North Carolina: Hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.

SMU: At Clemson on Wednesday.