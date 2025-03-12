Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament

NEW YORK — Pierre Brooks had 25 points in Butler’s 75-69 win against Providence on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Ninth-seeded Butler will play top-seeded St. John’s in the first quarterfinal on Thursday.

Brooks added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-18). Jahmyl Telfort scored 16 points and added three steals.

Bensley Joseph finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the No. 8-seed Friars (12-20). Oswin Erhunmwunse added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Ryan Mela had 14 points and six rebounds.

Brooks put up 13 points in the first half for the Bulldogs, who led 39-31 at halftime. Butler turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 58-45 with 9:50 left in the half. Brooks scored 12 second-half points in the victory.