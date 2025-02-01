 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chase Elliott Bowman.jpg
Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
sexton.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chase Elliott Bowman.jpg
Starting lineup for Clash, Last Chance Qualifier at Bowman Gray Stadium

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaint_250202.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
nbc_pl_pepint_250202.jpg
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_stonesint_250202.jpg
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Brown scores 22 in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-72 victory against Fordham

  
Published February 1, 2025 05:23 PM

OLEAN, N.Y. — Noel Brown’s 22 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Fordham 74-72 on Saturday.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points and added seven assists. Lajae Jones had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 20 points and two steals for the Rams (10-12, 2-7). Japhet Medor added 18 points and two steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera also had 12 points.

Saint Bonaventure takes on Loyola Chicago on the road on Tuesday, and Fordham hosts Rhode Island on Wednesday.