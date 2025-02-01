Brown scores 22 in Saint Bonaventure’s 74-72 victory against Fordham

OLEAN, N.Y. — Noel Brown’s 22 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Fordham 74-72 on Saturday.

Brown added eight rebounds for the Bonnies (17-6, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points and added seven assists. Lajae Jones had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 20 points and two steals for the Rams (10-12, 2-7). Japhet Medor added 18 points and two steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera also had 12 points.

Saint Bonaventure takes on Loyola Chicago on the road on Tuesday, and Fordham hosts Rhode Island on Wednesday.