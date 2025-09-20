Creighton AD says $300M project will help achieve vision of becoming the ‘model program’ of Big East

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton announced a $300 million facilities project Thursday that will encompass 11 new or upgraded buildings and outdoor spaces covering 12 blocks on the east side of campus.

The donor-funded Fly Together initiative received a $100 million lead gift from the Heider Family Foundation, the largest in university history.

“Fly Together will enhance the student-athlete experience greatly,” athletic director Marcus Blossom said at a presentation on campus. “It will help us to recruit some of the best student-athletes in the country and help us win against our toughest competition. Our vision is to be the model program in the Big East Conference, and Fly Together will help us realize this vision.”

The centerpiece is the Sports Performance Center that will serve the school’s 300 athletes. The center will feature a strength-and-conditioning space, upgraded dining and nutrition areas, sports medicine, academic advising and sports psychology services.

The sports performance center and renovated Ruth Scott Training Center for women’s basketball and volleyball will be known as the Athletic Village. There also will be upgrades to the DJ Sokol Arena, the home for women’s basketball and volleyball.

The men’s basketball team’s McDermott Center will get upgrades to the weight room, locker room, hydro training space and practice courts. The Bluejays have appeared regularly in the Associated Press Top 25 the past five years and have made two appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 and one in the Elite Eight.

Coach Greg McDermott noted that Creighton competes against schools and conferences with more resources because of “astronomical TV contracts.”

“So how do we catch up? Where can we make up that difference?” McDermott said. “In addition to revenue-sharing, facility enhancements are one of the ways we can. When the Fly Together project is complete, Creighton’s facilities will be among the best of the best, keeping us competitive with the programs we’re going toe-to-toe with every day.”

Already under construction are a softball field and baseball practice facility, and Creighton announced a two-story building for softball and baseball would house batting cages, team lounges and locker rooms.

The practice facility will be 12 blocks from Charles Schwab Field and available to all eight of the teams that play in the College World Series each June. CWS teams have had to travel to sites around Omaha to practice.