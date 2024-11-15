 Skip navigation
Florida guard Urban Klavzar gains NCAA clearance to play after sitting out three games

  
Published November 15, 2024 10:58 AM
Urban Klavzar

Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) works on a drill with Florida Gators Associate Head Coach Carlin Hartman during the Florida Gators men’s basketball teams practice on John W. Frost II Practice Court in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun/Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida guard Urban Klavzar, who played 13 games at Catholic University of Murcia in Spain during the 2022-23 season, was cleared to play by the NCAA.

Klavzar will make his collegiate debut when the 20th-ranked Gators visit Florida State, coach Todd Golden said. Golden said part of the NCAA ruling is that Klavzar will be a sophomore instead of a freshman during the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-1 Klavzar also spent time with a professional team in Spain, Real Madrid, but that did not affect his eligibility. He sat out Florida’s first three games while awaiting NCAA clearance.

“It’s going to take some time for him to kind of become acclimated and integrate him in with the other guys,” Golden said. “Obviously, we played three games and have a good flow going. But he’s a high-level player and he’s a guy that we have counted on being a part of this rotation since the summertime, since he came to Florida.

“We’ll have to work those kinks out. ... Obviously we would love to have him three games ago, but we’re satisfied to get him now and to get him eligible.”