Grill, No. 20 Missouri use long-distance scoring to beat No. 14 Mississippi State 88-61

  
Published February 1, 2025 05:26 PM
NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Mississippi State

Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers team celebrate after winning the game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Wesley Hale/Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Caleb Grill shot 6 for 11 from 3-point range and scored 20 points as No. 20 Missouri beat No. 14 Mississippi State 88-61 on Saturday.

Tamar Bates scored 14 points and Josh Gray added 10 for Missouri (17-4, 6-2 SEC), which hit 15 of 32 shots from distance.

Josh Hubbard scored 24 points for Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5). KeShawn Murphy had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Missouri led by 14 points at halftime and used a 15-0 run early in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers broke an eight-game losing streak in road games at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have dropped consecutive games for the second time in SEC play.

Key moment

Missouri closed out the first half with a 12-1 run and led 45-31 at the break. The Tigers shot 52% in the opening half and made 9 of 19 shots from distance. Missouri also outrebounded Mississippi State 20-14 in the first half, including seven offensive boards.

Key stat

Missouri shot 55% from the field and was 7 for 10 from the foul line in the game. The Tigers finished with a 39-31 rebounding edge. Mississippi State shot 36% in the game and made eight of 26 shots from 3-point range.

Up next

Missouri is at Tennessee on Wednesday, while Mississippi State travels to Georgia on Saturday.