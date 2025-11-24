How to watch Boston University vs. Penn State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

The Penn State men’s basketball team will kick off a three-game homestand Tuesday night, welcoming Boston University to Bryce Jordan Center for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Peacock.

After opening the season with five consecutive victories, the Nittany Lions (5-1) suffered their first defeat Saturday with a 77-65 loss to Providence.

Penn State has won 12 consecutive nonconference home games at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tuesday’s game will mark the fourth meeting between Penn State and Boston University (3-3) and the first since 1984. Boston U. won the past two games in 1983-84, and Penn State won 84-67 in the series’ 1956 debut.

More information below on Boston University and Penn State and how to watch the game.

Click here to sign up for Peacock

Boston University:

The Terriers are coming off a 75-74 victory over Harvard at Uncasville, Connecticut, in a game that featured 15 lead changes as Boston U. snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series (which was held on a neutral court for the first time in 55 years).

Freshman Chance Gladden scored a season-high 20 points, including the game-winning basket for BU with 4 seconds left. Ben Defty had 16, and Ethan Okwuosa added 10 and five rebounds.

The Terriers shot 30 of 48 from the field (and 11 of 21 from the 3-point line), topping 60% for the first time in more than three years. Boston U., which is in its 15th season under head coach Joe Jones, had made at least 11 3-pointers in three of the past four games.

Penn State:

The Nittany Lions have relied heavily on their depth with 35.5 points per game off the bench ranking second in the Big Ten. Penn State’s bench has outscored its opponents 213-69 through six games this season.

In their third season under coach Mike Rhoades, the Nittany Lions have two freshmen averaging in double figures: Kayden Mingo (a team-high 14.5 points per game) and Melih Tunca (13.8 ppg).

As Penn State’s only returning starter, redshirt junior Freddie Dilione V has been a steady presence, averaging 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while committing only four turnovers. Dilione scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Providence.

How to watch Boston vs. Penn State:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 25

Tuesday, Nov. 25 Where: Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

YouTubeTV: NBCSN

How can I watch Big Ten Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Big East basketball games.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on canceling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?