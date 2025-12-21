 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 5 LSU women rout UT-Arlington 110-45 to improve to 13-0
NCAA Basketball: IUPU - Ft. Wayne at Notre Dame
Corey Hadnot II scores 29 as Purdue Fort Wayne stuns Notre Dame 72-69
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
49ers vs. Colts MNF prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_floriotua_251221.jpg
Latest on futures of Tua and Burrow
nbc_fnia_panthersbuccs_251221.jpg
Young steps up vs. TB, BUF avoids upset vs. CLE
nbc_nba_chiatlhl_251221.jpg
HLs: Buzelis drops 28 points in Bulls victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Nickel hits 8 3-pointers, leads unbeaten No. 13 Vanderbilt to blowout of Wake Forest 98-67

  
Published December 21, 2025 06:52 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tyler Nickel hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and No. 13 Vanderbilt continued its surprise season as one of a handful of schools in the country that are still undefeated with a 98-67 win over Wake Forest on Sunday.

Duke Miles had 17 points and nine assists, Tyler Harris scored 14 off the bench and Devin McGlockton and Tyler Tanner scored 11 each for Vanderbilt (12-0), which holds its highest in-season ranking since 1992-93.

Nickel had eight 3s for the second time in a three-game span. He hit three 3s in the first four minutes, had six by halftime and sank two more early in the second half. He finished 9 for 12 from the field.

Vanderbilt made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

Myles Colvin led Wake Forest (9-4) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Juke Harris had 19 points. The Demon Deacons shot 35% from the field while suffering their second home loss to a Southeastern Conference team this month.

The Commodores benefited from 17 Demon Deacon turnovers.

Vanderbilt hit 10 shots from 3-point range — six from Nickel and one each by four others — less than 18 minutes into the game. The Commodores had six 3-pointers in the entire game in Wednesday’s 77-70 overtime victory at Memphis.

Vanderbilt held a 54-37 halftime lead.

Vanderbilt: Hosts New Haven on Dec. 29.

Wake Forest: Visits N.C. State on Dec. 31.