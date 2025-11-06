How to watch Boston vs. Northwestern: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball slate for the 2025-26 season will begin with three nonconference games involving B1G teams on Friday, Nov. 7.

The action will start early at 6 p.m. ET with Northwestern at home against Boston University. It’s the first meeting between the schools since Dec. 19, 1959 when Northwestern won 78-74 in Evanston, Illinois.

In later games, Purdue will play host to Oakland at 7 p.m. ET, and Illinois is home against Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m.

Big East championship contender UConn also will be on Peacock, taking on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell at 8 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.

More information below on Boston and Northwestern and how to watch each game.

Boston University:

The Terriers opened their season Monday by winning a 76-75 thriller in overtime over crosstown rival Northeastern.

After finishing 10-8 in the Patriot League last year, Boston has a balanced roster with Ben Defty (a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds and five blocks against Northeastern), Michael McNair and Azmar Abdullah providing the offense.

Freshman Sam Hughes (21 points) led a spirited outing in the opener from the Terriers’ bench, which combined for 118 minutes and significant contributions from Ethan Okwuosa, Chance Gladden and Malcolm Chimezie.

Northwestern University:

After opening the season with a 70-47 victory Monday over Mercyhurst, the Wildcats will continue trying to develop a young and inexperienced roster during their home nonconference schedule.

Northwestern is led by senior forward Nick Martinelli, who became the fourth Wildcat all time to rank first in Big Ten scoring last year while setting team records for points (676) and field goals (251). Starting all 33 games, the presason all-Big Ten pick averaged 20.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field with his unorthodox and crafty style.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Brooks Barnhizer among several departing veterans from last year, Martinelli will be surrounded by new faces and youth. Arrinten Page, who led the Wildcats with 18 against Mercyhurst, is a 6-11 junior transfer from Cincinnati, and Jayden Reid is a point guard transfer from South Florida.

The freshman class is among Northwestern’s deepest yet with Tre Singleton, Jake West and Phoenix Gill (son of former NBA star Kendall Gill), and sophomore Kevin Windham and senior Justin Mullins will provide stability as key returnees.

How to watch Boston University vs Northwestern:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 6 p.m. ET tipoff

6 p.m. ET tipoff Live Stream: Peacock (starting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch Oakland vs. No. 1 Purdue:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch UMass-Lowell vs. No. 4 UConn:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 17 Illinois:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

