How to watch Oakland vs. Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball slate for the 2025-26 season will begin Friday with three nonconference games featuring B1G teams, including top-ranked Purdue playing host to Oakland at 7 p.m. ET at sold-out Mackey Arena.

The action will start early at 6 p.m. ET with Northwestern at home against Boston University. Illinois will tip off at home against Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m.

Big East championship contender UConn also will be on Peacock, taking on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell at 8 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.

More information below on Purdue and Oakland and how to watch each game.

Oakland University:

The Golden Grizzlies lost their Monday night season opener 121-78 to Michigan, but there were a few bright spots. Oakland made 11 3-pointers and made some runs in the second half before ultimately being overwhelmed by Michigan’s high-powered offense.

“I think we picked ourselves up well.” coach Greg Kampe said. “Lose by 40 and you can say we played poorly and I don’t think we did. I saw a lot of really good things, I’m not happy with the way it went, but I’m pleased that we walked out of here with a better understanding of things and a better understanding of my guys.”

Oakland University, which is located north of Detroit, had solid contributions against Michigan from Isaac Garrett (20 points), Tuburu Naivalurua (18 points) and Ziare Wells (14 points).

No. 1 Purdue University:

The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers opened their season Tuesday with an 82-51 thumping of Evansville that was keyed by 30 points from Fletcher Loyer, who forms one of the nation’s best backcourts with point guard Braden Smith.

Smith, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, is a Naismith Award candidate as the only player in conference history with more than 1,350 points, 750 assists, 500 rebounds and 175 steals.

Purdue’s Big Three of seniors is completed by Trey Kaufman-Renn, a preseason all-Big Ten selection. They are coached by Matt Painter, who ranks fourth on the Big Ten’s career list with 471 victories over 21 seasons.

The game will mark the 91st consecutive sellout at Mackey Arena, where every ticket has been sold since Jan. 15, 2019. The streak is guaranteed to continue at the home of Purdue basketball since the 1967-68 season as the Boilermakers’ ticket allotment is sold out for all 17 home games this year.

How to watch Oakland vs. No. 1 Purdue:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 6 p.m. ET tipoff

6 p.m. ET tipoff Live Stream: Peacock (starting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

How to watch UMass-Lowell vs. No. 4 UConn:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 17 Illinois:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

