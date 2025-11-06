How to watch FGCU vs. Illinois: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball slate for the 2025-26 season will begin Friday with three nonconference games featuring B1G teams, capped by No. 17 Illinois at home against Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m. in the first meeting between the teams.

The action will start early at 6 p.m. ET with Northwestern at home against Boston University. Purdue will play host to Oakland at 7 p.m. ET,

Big East championship contender UConn also will be on Peacock, taking on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell at 8 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.

More information below on Florida Gulf Coast and Illinois and how to watch each game.

Florida Gulf Coast University:

The Eagles won 96-60 in their season opener over New College of Florida with 14 points by junior guard Rahmir Barno. Senior wing Rory Stewart (11 points) also is expected to be a contributor for FGCU, which relies on defense and rebounding.

Under coach Pat Chambers, who is in his fourth season with the Eagles after a 2011-20 run at Penn State, FGCU has made annual strides in the Atlantic Sun Conference and improved from ninth to sixth to third last year.

George Washington III, Tristen Guillouette and Isaiah Malone each chipped in 10 points during the opener.

No. 17 Illinois:

The Fighting Illini opened their season with a 113–55 win Monday over Jackson State that showcased Illinois’ deep and experienced roster.

Illinois has a pair of 7-foot twin brothers from Croatia: junior Tomislav Ivisic (who started 31 games for the Illini last year and had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 21 minutes against Jackson State) and junior Zvonimir Ivisic, a transfer from Arkansas. David Mirkovic, a 6-9 freshman forward from Montenegro, is another key newcomer, scoring 19 points in his debut Monday.

Coach Brad Underwood also will be relying on returning veterans Ben Humrichous (21 points in the opener), Kylan Boswell and Jake Davis.

How to watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 17 Illinois:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock



When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 6 p.m. ET tipoff

6 p.m. ET tipoff Live Stream: Peacock (starting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

