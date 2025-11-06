How to watch UMass-Lowell vs. UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

Big East championship contender UConn will be among the four featured men’s basketball games on Peacock on Friday, taking on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell at 8 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut.

In three nonconference games with Big Ten teams on Peacock tonight, the action will start at 6 p.m. ET with Northwestern at home against Boston University.

Purdue will play host to Oakland at 7 p.m. ET, and Illinois is home against Florida Gulf Coast at 8:30 p.m.

More information below on UMass-Lowell and UConn and how to watch each game.

UMass-Lowell:

The River Hawks are in the midst of a total roster overhaul that includes 12 new players this season, which they opened Monday with an impressive 107-55 victory over Division III Rivier. UMass-Lowell has lost 99.6% of its scoring from last year’s team (reserve forward Keenan Bey is the only returning player).

In the opener, Austin Green had a team-high 21 points and 13 rebounds in 21 minutes for UMass-Lowell, which is picked to finish fourth of nine teams in the America East Conference.

Freshman guard JJ Massaquoi (14 points), Khalil Farmer (14 points) and Jared Frey (10 points) were the other scorers in double figures for UMass-Lowell against Rivier.

No. 4 UConn:

The Huskies, who opened their season Monday with a 79-55 home victory over New Haven, are led by three preseason all-Big East players: Solo Ball (18 points against New Haven), Alex Karaban (a team-high 19 points in the opener) and Tarris Reed Jr. (who has been nursing a hamstring injury).

Coach Dan Hurley, who led UConn to consecutive championships in 2023-24, also is depending on an influx of youth and transfer talent joining a team expected to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Point guard Silas Demary Jr., a transfer from Georgia, and Daytona transfer Malachi Smith are key additions, and a highly touted freshman class includes 7-1 center Eric Reibe, Jacob Furphy and Braylon Mullins (the preseason Big East freshman of the year who is out with an ankle injury).

How to watch UMass-Lowell vs. No. 4 UConn:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois Time: 6 p.m. ET tipoff

6 p.m. ET tipoff Live Stream: Peacock (starting at 5:30 p.m. ET)

How to watch Oakland vs. No. 1 Purdue:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena, in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 17 Illinois:

When: Friday, Nov. 7

Friday, Nov. 7 Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

