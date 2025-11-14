How to watch Clemson vs. Georgetown: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Clemson and Georgetown will put their undefeated records on the line and kick off a college basketball Saturday on Peacock, tipping off at noon ET in Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

In other Saturday men’s basketball games on Peacock, LaSalle and Penn State will face off at 1 p.m. ET, Marquette plays host to Maryland at 2 p.m., and Drexel will play Syracuse at 3:30 p.m.

It’s the second meeting between Clemson (3-0) and Georgetown (3-0). The Hoyas beat the Tigers 75-60 in the schools’ first matchup last Dec. 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii, during the Rainbow Classic tournament.

More information below on Clemson and Georgetown and how to watch each game.

Clemson:

The Tigers have only three returnees from last year’s squad that set a school record with 27 victories (including wins over Duke and Kentucky), but they hardly have missed a beat amid the turnover. Clemson has opened the year with three consecutive victories by margins of a least 25 points.

Coach Brad Brownell, who is in his 16th season, brought in six from the transfer portal with three of those newcomers above 6-10.

In an 83-56 blowout Tuesday of Morehead State, Clemson relied on a balanced scoring attack from Jake Wahlin (14 points), RJ Godfrey (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Ace Buckner (12 points). The Tigers made 11 3-pointers and committed only five turnovers.

Georgetown:

The Hoyas also have added six transfer players, bolstering the experience of a team in the second year of a turnaround from a nine-win season in 2023-24.

Starting junior guard KJ Lewis, who arrived from Arizona, has scored in double figures during all three victories and tied a career high with 10 rebounds in an 83-70 victory Wednesday over Binghamton. Senior center Vince Iwuchukwu added 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Harvard transfer Malik Mack added 13 points.

Favoring a style of “positionless basketball,” coach Ed Cooley likes the versatility of his roster as he enters his third season with the Hoyas after coaching Providence for 12 seasons.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgetown:

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock?

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock



When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch Big East Basketball on Peacock

