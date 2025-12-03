Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/f2ce36f/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5600x3150+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Faa%2Fde%2F3d5b4e21413ebbf059697e3a3fac%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249790315
Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Vanderbilt races out to a fantastic start

December 3, 2025 01:09 PM
Pierre Andresen and Christian Odjakijan discuss what Vanderbilt is capable of after a hot start to the season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_251202.jpg
02:31
Which Big ten teams can break out of the middle?
nbc_cbb_highlightsandkohlerv2_251202.jpg
04:44
Highlights: Michigan State buries Iowa
nbc_cbb_tomizzo_251202.jpg
05:11
Izzo credits MSU for meeting Iowa’s challenge
nbc_cbb_michiganpurdue_251202.jpg
02:43
Who’s better, Michigan or Purdue?
nbc_cbb_bigtendominance_251202.jpg
01:56
Big Ten teams are ‘built for March’ in 2025
penn_state_thumb.jpg
03:22
Highlights: Penn State dominates Sacred Heart
nbc_mcbb_oklvmarq_251128.jpg
07:35
Highlights: Oklahoma narrowly escapes Marquette
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best résumé in college basketball
PSU_Boston_U_251125.jpg
02:56
Highlights: Penn State stamps out surging Boston U
usf_minn_bb_hl_251122.jpg
02:59
Highlights: San Francisco stuns Minnesota in SD
nbc_cbb_kstateneb_251121.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Nebraska, Kansas State go to the wire
nbc_mcbb_msstvsunm_251121.jpg
05:01
Highlights: New Mexico holds off Mississippi State
nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
05:21
Highlights: Dybantsa, BYU torch Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_saunderspost_251121.jpg
07:25
Saunders, Dybantsa put on a show vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_dybantsacomp_251121.jpg
04:36
HLs: Dybantsa imposes his will vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_halftimehl_251121.jpg
02:44
Michigan State, Arizona impress with big wins
nbc_cbb_arizonaap_251121.jpg
02:59
‘No doubt’ Arizona should be ranked No. 1
nbc_cbb_davisupdateVOD_251121.jpg
01:18
BYU honor code will affect Davis’ status
k_state_mpx_thumb.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Haggerty leads KSU over MSU
nbc_cbb_nebvnmhl_251120.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Nebraska puts away New Mexico
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
nbc_cbb_souwsh_251118.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Washington outlasts Southern in 2OT
kiyan.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Syracuse bashes Drexel
nbc_cbb_marylandvmarquette_251115.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Maryland wins at Marquette
nbc_nba_buzzwilliamsint_251115.jpg
04:10
Williams seeing ‘spurts’ in first year at Maryland
nbc_cbb_pennstvlasalle_251115.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
nbc_cbb_clemson_gt_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_251114.jpg
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
nbc_mcbb_arizvsucla_arizplayerintv_251114.jpg
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251203.jpg
01:00
Watkins blasts Aston Villa level with Brighton
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:05
Bijol’s header gives Leeds shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_251203.jpg
01:27
Munoz’s header puts Palace in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251203.jpg
01:01
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Brighton
nbc_pl_bha_goal2_251203.jpg
01:05
Torres’ own goal gifts Brighton 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251203.jpg
01:18
Merino heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251203.jpg
01:28
Van Hecke puts Brighton ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_rtf_secchamp_251203.jpg
02:25
Georgia has momentum heading into SEC Championship
nbc_rtf_big12champ_251203.jpg
04:03
Don’t count out BYU in rematch vs. Texas Tech
nbc_rtf_big10champ_251203.jpg
04:28
No. 1 OSU to face ‘resistance’ from No. 2 Indiana
nbc_ffhh_dstdraft_251203.jpg
02:32
NO, TB, MIA best D/ST fantasy playoff targets
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251203.jpg
02:30
Best bets: MIN, ARI schedules, HOU AFC South odds
nbc_ffhh_koco_qbrb_251203.jpg
09:25
Start Walker III, Warren, sit Mayfield, Marks
nbc_ffhh_koco_wr_251203.jpg
07:52
WR Thomas Jr. biggest fantasy ‘bust’ of the year?
nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
04:19
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_251203.jpg
11:30
Evans’ return ‘ultimately good news’ for Mayfield
nbc_enjoy_moreteamsquestions_251203.jpg
09:55
Hawks, Mavericks face new realities
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251203.jpg
07:17
Rolapp meets with Hero field about PGA Tour future
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_251203.jpg
01:54
Dinsick, Froton disagree on ACC Championship picks
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_whiparound_251203.jpg
10:09
What moves could put Pistons, Knicks over the top?
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_enjoy_whatsthenextmove_251203.jpg
09:52
What’s next for the Nuggets, Magic?
nbc_nbc_stephsneakertalk_251203.jpg
03:36
Curry a ‘sneaker free agent’ after UA split
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers