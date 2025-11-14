How to watch Maryland vs. Marquette: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

In a Big East-Big Ten showdown, Marquette will play host to Maryland at 2 p.m. ET in a Saturday afternoon of men’s college basketball on Peacock.

The action begins at noon ET with Clemson taking on Georgetown, followed by LaSalle vs. Penn State at 1 p.m. ET and Drexel vs. Syracuse at 3:30 p.m.

Maryland (2-1) will travel to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to face Marquette (3-1) in the third meeting between the schools. The series is tied 1-1 with the Golden Eagles having beaten the Terrapins 78-74 in the most recent meeting on Nov. 15, 2024.

It’s the first time that Maryland coach Buzz Williams, who is in his first year with Terrapins, will face the Marquette program he led from 2008-14 (which included five NCAA Tournament appearances, three trips to the Sweet Sixteen and once to the Elite Eight).

More information below on Maryland and Marquette and how to watch each game.

Maryland:

The Terrapins scored a convincing 84-64 win Tuesday over Alcorn State, rebounding from a 70-60 loss to Georgetown last week in what likely will be a transitional season for a program with 15 new players. Walk-on Lukas Sotell is the only returnee from the Maryland team that went 27-9 and reached the Sweet Sixteen last year.

Pharrel Payne, a 6-9 transfer forward who followed coach Buzz Williams from Texas A&M to Maryland, is leading the team in scoring (20 points per game) and rebounding (8 per game), and he leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage.

Andre Mills (16 points), Elijah Saunders (12) and Darius Adams (10) also scored in double figures against Alcorn State.

Marquette:

After a 100-77 loss to Indiana, the Golden Eagles cruised Wednesday to an 89-49 victory over Little Rock after closing the first half on a 32-9 run to open a four-game homestand. It’s the fewest points allowed by Marquette in nine years.

Senior guard Chase Ross, a preseason all-Big East selection, has been a focal point for Marquette, averaging 18.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals. Freshman guard Nigel James Jr. has scored in double figures in consecutive games while making 8 of 9 3-point attempts, and senior forward Ben Gold has been a force on the boards by grabbing at least eight rebounds in every game this season.

In his fifth season with the program, Shaka Smart recently became the eighth coach to reach the 100-victory mark at Marquette.

How to watch Maryland vs. Marquette

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock?

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

