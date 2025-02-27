How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham: Live stream info for A-10 men’s basketball game

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon and conference championships just around the corner, Saint Joseph’s heads to The Bronx to take on Fordham as the Atlantic 10 basketball season reaches its final stretch.

The action helps kick off Saturday’s college basketball slate with a noon tip-off exclusively aired on USA Network.

Here’s information on how to watch the A-10 tilt along with key storylines ahead of Saturday:

Saint Joseph’s

The Hawks currently sit at fifth in the A-10 with a 9-6 mark in the conference and 18-10 record overall. Xzayvier Brown, Erik Reynolds II and Rasheer Fleming each score over 15 points a game for Saint Joseph’s, forming one of the stronger trios in the conference.

Fleming’s 8.7 rebounds per game rank second in the A-10 as the 6-foot-9 forward continues to show why he has legitimate NBA draft buzz.

Saint Joseph’s holds quality out-of-conference wins over Texas Tech and Virginia Tech this season but have stumbled at times in conference play. However, the team seems to be playing some of its best basketball down the stretch. The Hawks have won five out of their last six and are currently riding a three-game winning streak as they look to continue their strong play against the Rams.

Fordham

It’s been a tough season for Fordham, as the team is last in the A-10 with a 3-12 conference record and a 11-17 overall mark. The Rams do hold a non-conference win over Seton Hall but have since sputtered in a season that has seen two separate losing streaks of at least five games.

Fordham’s latest skid features losses against Dayton, Richmond, Duquesne, Davidson and George Mason.

A bright spot despite a difficult season has been guard Jackie Johnson III. The senior is averaging 18.6 points per game for the Rams, good for second in the A-10.

With the A-10 Tournament approaching, Fordham will attempt to right the ship and get things going against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham

When: Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 1 Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium – The Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium – The Bronx, New York Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

