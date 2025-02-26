How to watch St. Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s: Live stream game preview for tonight’s A10 match up

Don’t miss the college basketball action tonight on Peacock, featuring three games across three conferences. The excitement begins at 7:00 PM ET with an A10 match up as the St. Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in Philadelphia. At 8:00 PM ET, it’s No. 2 UCLA vs Wisconsin in a women’s Big Ten showdown, followed by a Big East clash between DePaul and Creighton at 9:00 PM ET. See below for a preview of tonight’s St. Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s game as well as additional information on how to watch college basketball on Peacock all season.

Both the Bonnies and Hawks enter tonight’s match up in contention for fourth place in the A10 Standings.

St. Bonaventure (19-9) has won its last two straight games, most recently defeating Duquesne 70-63 on Saturday at home. Junior guard Lajae Jones scored a team-high 24 points and recorded a season-high 5 steals, while senior guard Melvin Council Jr. added 20 points and 4 assists. The pair shot a combined 64%, while the rest of the Bonnies squad shot 34.7%.

With a 7-8 conference record, the Bonnies currently sit in seventh place in the A10, just 1.5 games outside of fourth place. However, winning on the road has been a challenge for St. Bonaventure, as they are 2-5 in road games against conference opponents. With just 3 games remaining on their schedule, every game is crucial for the Bonnies to stay in the hunt for at least a single bye in the A10 tournament.

Saint Joseph’s (17-10) is coming off a 78-62 victory against Richmond on Saturday, marking their fourth win in the last five games and the third time this season they’ve hit at least 15 three-pointers in a game. Senior guard Erik Reynolds II scored a game-high 23 points, including a career-high 7 three-pointers, while junior forward Rasheer Fleming added 23 points with 6 rebounds, while shooting four three-pointers.

The Hawks, currently 8-6 in conference play, are tied for fifth in the A10 with Dayton and Saint Louis. While they hold the tiebreaker over the Billikens, they don’t own the tiebreaker over the Flyers.

With four games remaining on their schedule, Saint Joseph’s looks to earn its first top 4 finish in the A10 since the 2017-2018 season. But first, the Hawks will look to earn their first win against the Bonnies since 2018.

Tonight’s game marks the first and only meeting between St. Bonaventure and St. Joseph’s this season, with the Bonnies having won the last 10 straight matchups.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs Saint Joseph’s:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, February 26

Tonight, Wednesday, February 26 Where: Michael J Hagan ’85 Arena in Philadelphia, PA

Michael J Hagan ’85 Arena in Philadelphia, PA Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET with College Countdown



Women’s CBB - UCLA vs Wisconsin at 8:00 PM ET

- Men’s CBB - DePaul vs Creighton at 9:00 PM ET

How do I watch college basketball games on Peacock

Go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started