How to watch DePaul vs Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big East matchup

It's DePaul vs Creighton tonight at 9 PM ET on Peacock in a Big East showdown you don't want to miss.

After becoming the first Big East team to go winless in league play last year, the Blue Demons (11-17) are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for the 21st consecutive season. With a 2-15 record in the Big East, they currently sit in last place in conference play after an 84-72 loss to Butler last Saturday.

Despite the challenges, the Blue Demons are making progress under first-year head coach Chris Holtmann, who has a proven track record of revitalizing struggling programs. While this season hasn’t met their expectations, DePaul’s record has shown improvement compared to last year’s 3-29 finish.

The Bluejays (19-8) are coming off an 80-69 victory over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon, with senior guard Steven Ashworth leading the way with a team-high 20 points. Senior center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 19 points, continuing their standout performances for Creighton’s offense this season. Kalkbrenner, who leads the Bluejays in scoring with 18.7 points per game, and Ashworth, who is second with 17.1 ppg, make Creighton the only Big East team with two players averaging at least 17 points per game this season.

Having already secured a first-round bye in the Big East Tournament, Creighton currently sits 2.5 games behind first-place St. John’s. However, the Red Storm are in position to clinch the outright regular season title tonight with a win against Butler and a Creighton loss tonight. To claim their first outright Big East title since joining the conference in 2013-2014, the Bluejays will need to win out and get some help along the way.

How to watch DePaul vs Creighton:

When: Tonight, Wednesday, February 26

Tonight, Wednesday, February 26 Where: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

