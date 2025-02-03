 Skip navigation
Iowa’s Owen Freeman will undergo season-ending surgery on his finger

  
Published February 3, 2025 11:43 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s Owen Freeman will undergo season-ending surgery after injuring a finger on his right hand, leaving the Hawkeyes without their top scorer and rebounder.

“After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process.”

Freeman is averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 63.8% from the floor. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward also has a team-high 35 blocks this season. He was the only Iowa player to score in double figures in every game this season.

Iowa (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) next hosts No. 7 Purdue (17-5, 9-2).