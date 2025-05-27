 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:41 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Indianapolis hired Ben Howlett away from Division II West Liberty (W.Va.) to take over the men’s basketball program, the school announced Monday.

Howlett replaces Paul Corsaro, who was fired May 13 for what the university said was his treatment of players during his only season with the Jaguars.

Corsaro went 10-24 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League in his only season with the Jaguars.

Howlett was 217-37 at West Liberty with eight straight Mountain East Conference regular-season titles and eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances. His 2023 team reached the Division II championship game.

West Liberty averaged 100.2 points per game last season and finished 30-5.

IU Indy was 10-24 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League last season.