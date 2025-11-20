 Skip navigation
Jaden Bradley scores 21 points to lead No. 4 Arizona past No. 3 UConn 71-67

  
Published November 19, 2025 09:51 PM
Jaden Bradley

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Candice Ward-Imagn Images

STORRS, Conn. — Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Motiejus Krivas made the go-ahead basket with 1:12 left and fourth-ranked Arizona beat No. 3 UConn 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Koa Peat had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Krivas finished with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (5-0) outrebounded UConn by 20.

Freshman Eric Reibe had 15 points for UConn (4-1). He had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled in the lane with 8 seconds left. His layup rolled off the rim and he missed both free throws. Tobe Awaka hit two free throws to ice the game.

Solo Ball had 14 points and Silas Demary Jr. added 13 for UConn, which played without starting center Tarris Reed. Jr. because of an ankle injury.

Arizona, which led by two points at halftime, held UConn to one field goal in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second half. Arizona took its first double-digit lead on a driving layup by Brayden Burries with 14:57 left before UConn began chipping away.

A 3-pointer by Alex Karaban with 4:38 to play pulled the Huskies within a point. Reibe tied the game with a 3-pointer before Jaylin Stewart’s basket with 3:02 left gave UConn a 62-60 lead, its first since 17:14 remained in the first half.

Reed missed UConn’s season opener and both exhibition games after injuring his hamstring in the preseason. He is averaging a team-leading 20 points and also tops the Huskies with 9.3 rebounds per game.

It was a one-possession game for nearly 18 minutes in the first half. Arizona missed seven of its last nine shots in the first half as the Wildcats squandered the opportunity to take a commanding lead. A driving layup by Demary cut the lead to 35-33 with five seconds left in the first half.

Bradley went over 1,000 career points with 11:01 left in the first half.

Up next

Arizona is at home against Denver on Monday.

UConn hosts Bryant on Sunday.