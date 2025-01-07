 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

John Blackwell, Steven Crowl lead Wisconsin to 75-63 victory over Rutgers

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:31 PM
Wisconsin v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 6: Steven Crowl #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers shoots the ball while being defended by Emmanuel Ogbole #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Jersey Mike’s Arena on January 6, 2025 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — John Blackwell scored 21, Steven Crowl totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 75-63 on Monday night.

Blackwell made 8 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws as the Badgers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten Conference) upped their win streak to four. Crowl hit 8 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers on the way to his first double-double of the season.

John Tonje added 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Wisconsin.

Tyson Acuff scored 17 off the bench to lead the Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3), who lost for the first time in seven home games.

Blackwell had 13 points and Crowl scored 12 to help Wisconsin take a 43-34 into halftime. The Badgers scored the first six points and led by as many as 16 before the break. Rutgers closed within seven points before Kamari McGee hit a pullup jumper with one second left. Acuff scored 11 to pace the Scarlet Knights.

Ace Bailey opened the second half with a 3-pointer for Rutgers to make it a two-possession game. The Scarlet Knights twice closed within three points — the second coming when Jeremiah Williams hit a pullup jumper to make 60-57 with 6:45 remaining. But Tonje answered with a 3-pointer and Blackwell scored four straight at the free-throw line to cap a 13-2 run, putting Wisconsin up 14 with 90 seconds left.

The Badgers shot 54.4% from the floor and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Rutgers shot 34.2% overall and made 6 of 13 at the foul line. Both teams hit seven 3-pointers.

Rutgers will host No. 20 Purdue on Thursday. Wisconsin will host Minnesota on Friday.