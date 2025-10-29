 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson focused on ‘this moment’ after Brian Kelly’s firing
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to miss Iowa State game with injury

Top Clips

nbc_horse_betjt_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_betjft_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_betfms_251028.jpg
Betting 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson focused on ‘this moment’ after Brian Kelly’s firing
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to miss Iowa State game with injury

Top Clips

nbc_horse_betjt_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juvenile Turf
nbc_horse_betjft_251028.jpg
Betting the 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Juv. Fillies Turf
nbc_horse_betfms_251028.jpg
Betting 2025 Breeders’ Cup: Filly & Mare Sprint

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season

  
Published October 29, 2025 12:28 AM

SEATTLE — Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster’s eligibility for this season has been reinstated by a Spokane County judge.

The NCAA had denied an appeal from Grant-Foster, 25, earlier in the month on the grounds that his two years in junior college and two at Grand Canyon University accounted for four years of eligibility.

Grant-Foster’s lawyers argued it would be illegal to deny him the blanket waiver given to former junior college transfers in December 2024.

Judge Marla Polin granted him on Monday a preliminary injunction to play for the 21st-ranked Bulldogs.

“We are elated for Tyon. He is an extraordinary young man who has overcome every obstacle to earn this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” lawyer Elliot Abrams said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate Judge Polin for cutting through the NCAA’s obfuscation and delivering a fair, just ruling that protects a young man and his future from the NCAA’s illegal conduct.”

Grant-Foster was a member of the high school class of 2018. He played two seasons at Indian Hills Community College and then was recruited by Kansas, where he played one season in a limited role. He transferred to DePaul ahead of the 2021-22 season, and collapsed in the locker room at halftime in the Blue Demons’ season opener.

He underwent multiple heart surgeries and missed more than a year of basketball while recovering.

He returned to play in 2023-24 at Grand Canyon, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to win Western Athletic Conference player of the year.

He averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2024-25 season in 26 games for the Antelopes.

Gonzaga opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.