Judge grants Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster eligibility for this season

SEATTLE — Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster’s eligibility for this season has been reinstated by a Spokane County judge.

The NCAA had denied an appeal from Grant-Foster, 25, earlier in the month on the grounds that his two years in junior college and two at Grand Canyon University accounted for four years of eligibility.

Grant-Foster’s lawyers argued it would be illegal to deny him the blanket waiver given to former junior college transfers in December 2024.

Judge Marla Polin granted him on Monday a preliminary injunction to play for the 21st-ranked Bulldogs.

“We are elated for Tyon. He is an extraordinary young man who has overcome every obstacle to earn this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” lawyer Elliot Abrams said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate Judge Polin for cutting through the NCAA’s obfuscation and delivering a fair, just ruling that protects a young man and his future from the NCAA’s illegal conduct.”

Grant-Foster was a member of the high school class of 2018. He played two seasons at Indian Hills Community College and then was recruited by Kansas, where he played one season in a limited role. He transferred to DePaul ahead of the 2021-22 season, and collapsed in the locker room at halftime in the Blue Demons’ season opener.

He underwent multiple heart surgeries and missed more than a year of basketball while recovering.

He returned to play in 2023-24 at Grand Canyon, averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to win Western Athletic Conference player of the year.

He averaged 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in the 2024-25 season in 26 games for the Antelopes.

Gonzaga opens the regular season Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.