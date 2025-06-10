 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round
Best U.S. Open groups: Lefties; best putters; longest and shortest
Lane Hutson
Canadiens’ Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year
Simeon Woods Richardson
Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

NCAA says online abuse related to sports betting declined during this year’s March Madness

  
Published June 10, 2025 01:31 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Online abuse related to sports betting decreased during the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournaments compared with the prior year, but people involved in the competition still received more than 3,000 threatening messages, the NCAA said Tuesday.

The NCAA hired Signify Group to monitor messages directed at athletes, coaches, game officials, selection committee members and others with official roles in the tournament. Signify used both artificial intelligence and human analysts to confirm the threats and, when necessary, report them to law enforcement.

Overall, abuse related to sports betting was down 23%, the NCAA said in a news release.

The men’s March Madness bracket was notable this year for the scarcity of upsets, with all four No. 1 seeds advancing to the Final Four and Florida, a popular pick to win it all, claiming the national title. On the women’s side, three top seeds made the national semifinals and No. 2 seed UConn, among the pre-tournament favorites, won the championship.

The NCAA’s analysis found that overall, abusive statements directed at people involved in the men’s tournament increased by 140% — much of it directed at the selection committee and coaches — while abuse related to sports betting was down 36%.