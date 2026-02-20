Nebraska coach Hoiberg says part of reason he swiped at fan’s phone is because of pacemaker

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday there were circumstances surrounding his altercation with a court-storming Iowa fan that people viewing viral social media videos might not fully understand.

The videos showed Hoiberg making a swiping motion at a person pointing a camera toward him during the handshake line after his ninth-ranked Cornhuskers lost 57-52 to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday night. In doing so, Hoiberg accidentally struck a member of Iowa’s staff.

Hoiberg said he fully relies on a pacemaker. He said his reaction stemmed from awareness that close contact with cell phones can interfere with the heart device.

“I am 100% reliant on a pacemaker,” Hoiberg said. “I’ll never forget a conversation with my doctor. A cell phone can put it off. If anything ever happens, I’m done. I will not survive if something ever happens to a pacemaker. I’m very cognizant of that, so when somebody rushes up on me with a cell phone, of course I’m going to react.”

Hoiberg said the probability of anything happening was unlikely, but the chance of him developing heart block in his first open heart surgery was also slim.

He recounted the situation and explained that while he doesn’t have a problem with court storms, he’s against putting players and coaches in danger.

“It was a heated moment,” Hoiberg said. “I was going through the handshake line congratulating Iowa coaches on a hard-fought win, and all of a sudden, out of nowhere, this kid rushes up on me, and I reacted to it. I think anybody in my position, after a game like that, would’ve reacted in a similar way.”

The seventh-year Nebraska coach said he apologized to the Iowa staff member whom he struck both in the moment and in the days following. The staff member was understanding and said he would’ve done the same, Hoiberg said.

Iowa released a statement apologizing for the lack of security.

“We apologize for this incident and will conduct a review of our procedures and security measures to determine what adjustments may be needed to further strengthen our protocols and help prevent similar incidents in the future,” the statement reads.

Hoiberg said he appreciated Iowa’s statement and that it’s a learning opportunity.

Nebraska hosts Penn State on Saturday.