 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Connecticut
McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Louisiana State
LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Connecticut
McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at Louisiana State
LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge

  
Published December 4, 2024 10:47 PM
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at North Carolina

Dec 4, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Mark Sears scored 20 points, Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon each had 15 points and No. 10 Alabama beat No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 on Wednesday night in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Clifford Omoruyi and Derrion Reid each scored 11 points and Grant Nelson had 10 points to help the Crimson Tide (6-2) beat three straight Top 25 opponents for the first time in three seasons.

The rematch of Alabama’s Sweet 16 victory last season wasn’t close.

Freshman Ian Jackson scored a season-high 23 points, RJ Davis had 18 and Seth Trimble added 12 points for the Tar Heels (4-4). They’ve lost three in a row.

A 9-0 run early in the second half pushed Alabama to a 52-38 lead on the way to what became an 18-point spread.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide had their first road victory of the season to counter a loss at Purdue. The balanced scoring is a luxury with at least five players with a double-figure points total for the fourth consecutive game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels keep falling into first-half holes.

Key moment

Alabama didn’t flinch when Sears, a preseason All-America selection, picked up his second foul with 6:37 left in the first half and sat out for a few minutes. The Crimson Tide led 43-34 at the half.

Key stat

Alabama made 12 3-pointers, while the Tar Heels went 5 for 28. Davis was 1 for 11.

Up next

North Carolina opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. Alabama hosts Creighton on Dec. 14.