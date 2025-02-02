 Skip navigation
No. 4 Alabama extends winning streak to five games with a 90-69 victory over Georgia

  
Published February 1, 2025 08:47 PM
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Feb 1, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) makes a pass in front of Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Gary Cosby Jr./Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 20 points and No. 4 Alabama won its fifth straight game and for the 14th time in 15 contests, beating Georgia 90-69 on Saturday.

Grant Nelson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, Aiden Sherrell scored 12 points off the bench and Chris Youngblood and Aden Holloway each added 10 points. Clifford Omoruyi finished with 11 rebounds for Alabama (19-3, 8-1 Southeastern Conference).

Asa Newell scored 16 points and RJ Godfrey added 10 for Georgia (15-7, 3-6).

Takeaways

Alabama: Turnovers have been an issue. The Crimson Tide have been good for about 12 turnovers per game and had 20 against the Bulldogs. Alabama overcame the miscues by shooting 54% from the field and outrebounding Georgia 52-36.

Georgia: The last few weeks of January were a struggle for the Bulldogs, who lost four of their last five games. February started off poorly, too, with the loss to Alabama.

Key moment

With the game tied at 10, Alabama scored 14 straight points on 7-for-8 shooting in a five-minute span. Aiden Sherrell, who averages two points, scored eight in the run, including two 3-pointers. Georgia never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Key stat

Alabama shot 42% (11 for 26) from 3-point range, while Georgia was an abysmal 17% (4 for 23). Alabama led from the line, too, going 19 for 23. Georgia was 11 for 23.

Up next

Alabama is at Arkansas on Saturday. Georgia hosts LSU on Wednesday.