No. 6 Tennessee overcomes slow start and beats No. 23 Georgia 74-56

  
Published January 15, 2025 11:01 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Reserve Jordan Gainey scored 19 points and No. 6 Tennessee overcame a sluggish start and beat No. 23 Georgia 74-56 on Wednesday night.

The Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) broke the game open with a 26-4 run to start the second half. Zakai Zeigler had 16 points and seven assists. Jahmai Mashack scored 12 and Cade Phillips 10.

Asa Newell scored 13 points and Silas Demary 12 for the Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2).

Georgia, which led by a point at halftime, missed its first five shots of the second half and was slowed by a couple turnovers, allowing Tennessee to build a 51-30 lead.

Tennessee shot 27.3% (9 of 33) and trailed 26-25 at halftime. Vols guards Chaz Lanier (1 of 9), Zakai Zeigler (1 of 7) and Jordan Gainey (1 of 5) combined to shoot 3 of 21 (14%).

Takeaways

Georgia: Wins over No. 23 Mississippi, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 17 Oklahoma gave the Bulldogs early credibility in the SEC race. Sophomore guard Silas Demary, has taken on a leadership role with the Bulldogs.

Tennessee: With just nine scholarship players available, and freshman Bishop Boswell getting over a shoulder injury, the Vols have needed contributions from everyone. Transfer Darlinstone Dubar is a key off the bench.

Key moment

Tennessee came up with three defensive stops to start the second half and scored the first seven points, giving the Vols a 32-26 lead. Jahmai Mashack had five of those points.

Key stat

Tennessee shot 27.3% in the first half, the Vols hit 9 of their first 13 shots in a 26-4 run in the second half.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday. George hosts No. 1 Auburn and Tennessee travels to in-state rival Vanderbilt.