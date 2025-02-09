 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABN AMRO Open 2025 Semi-Finals
Alcaraz clinches his first indoor title by beating De Minaur in Rotterdam Open final
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Final Round
Motivated by Pebble invite snub, Daniel Berger earns Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5
UCLA v Oregon
Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_hurtssound_250209.jpg
Hurts after SB LIX win: ‘It’s been a long journey’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_250209.jpg
Mahomes shoulders blame for Super Bowl LIX TOs
floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Queen has 29 points, 15 rebounds, No. 18 Maryland turns back Rutgers 90-81

  
Published February 9, 2025 03:37 PM

Derik Queen had 29 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Maryland beat Rutgers 90-81 on Sunday.

Dylan Harper scored 20 points for the Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten), but fellow freshman star Ace Bailey, who sat out a majority of the second half because he was sick, had only four.

The Terrapins (18-6, 8-5) rebounded from a loss Thursday at Ohio State. Maryland has won five of six.

Queen had a double-double before halftime and was the most impactful freshman on the court, and as usual Maryland got balanced scoring from its starting lineup. Rodney Rice scored 19 and Selton Miguel added 17.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but the Terps dominated the rest of the first half. A 3-pointer by Rice put Maryland up 46-31, and it was 49-38 at halftime.

Rutgers eventually pulled back to within three before the Terrapins pushed the lead into double digits again.

Takeaways

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights got Harper back from an ankle injury recently and beat No. 23 Illinois on Wednesday, but they were unable to build on that with another win — and missed a chance to add a big road victory to their resume.

Maryland: Queen took advantage of Bailey’s illness and dominated inside, and when the Terps shoot 3s like this, he has plenty of room to operate.

Key moment

With Maryland up 58-54, Rice doubled the lead with a four-point play with 13:04 remaining.

Key stats

Rutgers was just 3 of 16 from 3-point range and Maryland went 10 of 27.

Up next

Rutgers hosts Iowa on Wednesday night. Maryland plays at Nebraska the following evening.