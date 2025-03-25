 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matthew Boyd
There’s no easy answers for slowing down rising level of pitching injuries at all levels of baseball
Tim Henman
Tim Henman is joining the Laver Cup coaching staff and hopes to bring Jack Draper with him
Juju Watkins
USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matthew Boyd
There’s no easy answers for slowing down rising level of pitching injuries at all levels of baseball
Tim Henman
Tim Henman is joining the Laver Cup coaching staff and hopes to bring Jack Draper with him
Juju Watkins
USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Report: Josh Pastner agrees to become UNLV’s coach

  
Published March 25, 2025 11:20 AM

LAS VEGAS — Former Georgia Tech and Memphis coach Josh Pastner has agreed to take over UNLV’s program, two people with knowledge of the hiring process told The Associated Press.

The two people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. One of the people labeled it a “done deal.”

Pastner takes over Kevin Kruger, who was fired after going 76-55 over four seasons and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels, once one of college basketball most dominant programs that won the national championship in 1990, have fallen on hard times. They have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and have not advanced to at least the Sweet 16 since 2007.

Pastner, 47, will be tasked trying to get the program back to that level.

He most recently coached at Georgia Tech, going 109-114 from 2016-23, ending with losing records each of his final two seasons. But Pastner did have some success, leading the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title and NCAA Tournament in 2021. He also was the ACC Coach of the Year in 2017 after going 21-16.

Most of his success came at Memphis, where Pastner was 167-73 from 2009-16. The Tigers made four NCAA Tournament appearances, won three Conference USA Tournament championships and captured two regular-season titles.