 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Washington at Maryland
Mills scores 21 to lead Maryland to 64-60 win over Washington
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Texas Christian
Xavier Edmonds adds to double-double streak and TCU rallies to beat West Virginia 60-54
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at Kansas
Thiam scores career-high 28 to lead Cincinnati to an 84-68 upset of No. 8 Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_cbb_washmaryland_260221.jpg
Highlights: Maryland knocks off Washington
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Richmond and Acuff power No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri

  
Published February 21, 2026 07:16 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond III scored 21 points and Darius Acuff Jr. added 20 to pace No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas (20-7, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 in games following a loss this season while also staying in contention for the SEC regular-season title. The Hogs are in second place, two games behind conference-leading Florida with four games still to be played.

The Hogs effectively put the game away on Malique Ewin’s dunk that gave Arkansas its biggest lead at 91-77 with 2:02 to play.

Ewin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Meleek Thomas added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Trevon Brazile contributed 12 points and six assists.

Missouri (18-9, 8-6) was led by Mark Mitchell’s 26 points.

Arkansas was coming off a heartbreaking 117-115 double-overtime road loss to No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday. Acuff had a 49-point performance — the second-most in a single game in college basketball this season — and the Hogs have won four of their last five games.

Missouri came into Saturday’s matchup following an 81-80 mid-week home win over No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Missouri: Hosts Tennessee on Tuesday.