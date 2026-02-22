Richmond and Acuff power No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Billy Richmond III scored 21 points and Darius Acuff Jr. added 20 to pace No. 20 Arkansas to a 94-86 win over Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas (20-7, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 in games following a loss this season while also staying in contention for the SEC regular-season title. The Hogs are in second place, two games behind conference-leading Florida with four games still to be played.

The Hogs effectively put the game away on Malique Ewin’s dunk that gave Arkansas its biggest lead at 91-77 with 2:02 to play.

Ewin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Meleek Thomas added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Trevon Brazile contributed 12 points and six assists.

Missouri (18-9, 8-6) was led by Mark Mitchell’s 26 points.

Arkansas was coming off a heartbreaking 117-115 double-overtime road loss to No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday. Acuff had a 49-point performance — the second-most in a single game in college basketball this season — and the Hogs have won four of their last five games.

Missouri came into Saturday’s matchup following an 81-80 mid-week home win over No. 19 Vanderbilt.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Missouri: Hosts Tennessee on Tuesday.